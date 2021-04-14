Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $11.37 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $11,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,419,371,000 after acquiring an additional 448,585 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,245,613,000 after purchasing an additional 450,553 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,883,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,532,901,000 after purchasing an additional 35,878 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.82. 354,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,658,561. The stock has a market cap of $654.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.90. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $189.53 and a 52-week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $18.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BABA. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.88.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

