Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Hits New 1-Year High at $351.50

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 351.50 ($4.59) and last traded at GBX 345.25 ($4.51), with a volume of 143604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 338.50 ($4.42).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 300.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 253.21. The stock has a market cap of £842.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.63.

Redde Northgate Company Profile (LON:REDD)

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

