Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

UTG stock opened at $34.57 on Wednesday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.47.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for Reaves Utility Income Trust.

