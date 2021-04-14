Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) PT Raised to $141.00 at Morgan Stanley

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $141.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RJF. Wolfe Research upgraded Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.55.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $126.86 on Wednesday. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $129.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $706,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $22,377,585.78. Insiders sold 243,543 shares of company stock worth $27,230,733 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 1,626.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

