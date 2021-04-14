Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OSH. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at $29,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSH opened at $60.78 on Wednesday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.05 and a 200-day moving average of $54.50.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.79 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

OSH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.92.

In other Oak Street Health news, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $402,527,763.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $329,449.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 560,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,288,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,458,963 shares of company stock valued at $404,199,151 over the last quarter. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

