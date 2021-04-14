Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realogy were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RLGY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Realogy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,136,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,473 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Realogy by 509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 853,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 713,245 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Realogy by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,351,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,734,000 after purchasing an additional 452,592 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Realogy by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 640,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 384,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Realogy by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,029,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,505,000 after purchasing an additional 322,700 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 16,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $278,044.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,254.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald J. Casey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,410.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RLGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Realogy in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Realogy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of RLGY opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.89.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

