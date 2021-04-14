Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,430 WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,430 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 161.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $161,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,188. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 40,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $2,110,471.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,412,811.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

WSFS has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $49.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.40. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $55.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.36.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $169.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.72 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

