Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $232,000 in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $1,994,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,880,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,012,000. Finally, Marlowe Partners LP acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,110,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $180.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.38. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $140.15 and a 12-month high of $242.34.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.24 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 EPS for the current year.

MSGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.89.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

