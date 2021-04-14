Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $228,000 in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 30,347 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $261,327.50. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $226,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,515.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

WWW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

NYSE WWW opened at $38.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.90. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $41.80.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.97 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

