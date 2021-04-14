Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $212,000 in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 7,358 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 39,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $51.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.