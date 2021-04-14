Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 86.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,525 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 223.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 23,111 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $148.15 on Wednesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $163.62. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.00.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

In related news, Director Martin Pompadur sold 20,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.33, for a total value of $726,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,765,092.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,228 shares of company stock worth $20,353,973. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

