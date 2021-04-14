RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Gap Down to $21.04

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.04, but opened at $20.42. RAPT Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.30, with a volume of 1,020 shares.

RAPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RAPT Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.02. The company has a market cap of $479.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of -0.03.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,335,000 after buying an additional 194,538 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 339.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 249,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 192,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.