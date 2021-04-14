Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) Short Interest Update

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 53.0% from the March 15th total of 6,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

RNDB stock opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. Randolph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $106.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Randolph Bancorp alerts:

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter. Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 22.16%.

In other Randolph Bancorp news, EVP Ryan J. Kirwin purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.46 per share, for a total transaction of $25,575.00. Company insiders own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNDB. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 733.8% during the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 542,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,964,000 after purchasing an additional 477,000 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Randolph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 35.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Randolph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randolph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.