Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) CFO Jane Nielsen Sells 10,627 Shares

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.79. The company had a trading volume of 587,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,386. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.54 and its 200-day moving average is $99.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.37 and a fifty-two week high of $129.74.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 817.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.78.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

