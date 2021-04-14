Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Short Interest Down 94.6% in March

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RADLY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.37. Raia Drogasil has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $7.06.
Raia Drogasil Company Profile
