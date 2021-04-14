Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) Short Interest Down 94.6% in March

Raia Drogasil S.A. (OTCMKTS:RADLY) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RADLY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.37. Raia Drogasil has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $7.06.

Raia Drogasil SA engages in the retail sale of medicines, perfumery, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, dermocosmetics, and specialty medicines in Brazil. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated a network of 2,223 drug stores in 23 Brazilian states. It also markets its goods through telesales and its three call centers in the states of SÃ£o Paulo and Tocantins.

