Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ RADI opened at $15.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Radius Global Infrastructure has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $15.99.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,523,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,292,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,072,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,421,000.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiary, AP Wireless, engages in the ownership and leasing of various triple-net ground, rooftop, and other critical communications properties for wireless carriers and tower companies underlying their mission critical cell site antenna infrastructure.

