Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) traded up 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $128.18 and last traded at $127.88. 21,073 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 952,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on QDEL shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.77.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The firm had revenue of $809.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quidel news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $165.30 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,956,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 7,400 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $1,006,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,536 in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Quidel by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Quidel by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Quidel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Quidel in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

