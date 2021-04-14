QuarkChain (QKC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $238.62 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 14th. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. QuarkChain has a market cap of $238.62 million and approximately $10.73 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00058830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00019148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00088289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.07 or 0.00627455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00032507 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00037341 BTC.

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.