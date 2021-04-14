Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management lowered its position in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 54.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Quantum were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum in the first quarter worth about $2,213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 61,839 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum in the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum in the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Quantum alerts:

Quantum stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.19. The stock had a trading volume of 989 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,067. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.94. The company has a market cap of $447.93 million, a PE ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 2.55. Quantum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $98.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quantum Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities began coverage on Quantum in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Quantum from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.