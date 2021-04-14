Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.25% of Quantum worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QMCO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Quantum by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 40,030 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Quantum by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 107,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 63,431 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Quantum by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Quantum by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quantum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QMCO shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Quantum in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Quantum from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

QMCO stock opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. Quantum Co. has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $444.10 million, a PE ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.94.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $98.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Quantum Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

