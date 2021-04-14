Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qualys, Inc. is a provider of cloud security and compliance solutions that enable organizations to identify security risks to their information technology infrastructures help protect their IT systems and applications from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions are provided through its QualysGuard Cloud Platform. It offers products for vulnerability management, policy compliance, web application scanning, malware detection, and associated security products. Qualys, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities downgraded Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.80.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $106.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10 and a beta of 0.79. Qualys has a twelve month low of $86.65 and a twelve month high of $148.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.38.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Qualys’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Qualys will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sandra E. Bergeron sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $165,662.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,257.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $2,319,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,883 shares in the company, valued at $33,436,834.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,271 shares of company stock valued at $3,202,927. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

