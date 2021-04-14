Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,019 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS opened at $106.05 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.65 and a 52-week high of $148.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.59 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.80.

In other news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $718,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,619,575.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra E. Bergeron sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $165,662.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,257.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,271 shares of company stock worth $3,202,927. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

