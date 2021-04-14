Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Acquired by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 10.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,805 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $8,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Qualys by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,054,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,484,000 after purchasing an additional 408,817 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 848,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,446,000 after purchasing an additional 377,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,546,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 493,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,181,000 after purchasing an additional 207,285 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in Qualys by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 933,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,801,000 after acquiring an additional 120,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

In other news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $2,319,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 237,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,436,834.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra E. Bergeron sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $165,662.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,257.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,271 shares of company stock valued at $3,202,927 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.80.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $106.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.10 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.20 and its 200 day moving average is $105.38. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.65 and a twelve month high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.59 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.