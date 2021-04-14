Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $38.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Qualtrics International traded as low as $31.30 and last traded at $31.30, with a volume of 4568 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.08.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised Qualtrics International from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.13.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $213.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.50 million. Qualtrics International’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

Qualtrics International Company Profile (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.