Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its price target cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 17.79% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on XM. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded Qualtrics International from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Qualtrics International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Shares of XM opened at $32.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.13. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $30.49 and a 52 week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $213.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.