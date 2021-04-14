Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.395 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

Quaker Chemical has raised its dividend payment by 10.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Quaker Chemical has a dividend payout ratio of 22.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Quaker Chemical to earn $6.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $240.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 666.71 and a beta of 1.52. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $119.18 and a twelve month high of $301.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.54.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $385.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Quaker Chemical will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Quaker Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

In other Quaker Chemical news, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $410,170.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,264.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mary Dean Hall sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.70, for a total value of $651,633.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.