QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Short Interest Update

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 74.2% from the March 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 413,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:QBIEY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.43. 19,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,702. QBE Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $7.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.87.

About QBE Insurance Group

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks for personal, business, corporate, institutional, and multinational customers. The company offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, marine, energy and aviation, accident and health, financial and credit, and other insurances, as well as risk management solutions.

