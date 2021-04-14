QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Short Interest Update

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 74.2% from the March 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 413,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:QBIEY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.43. 19,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,702. QBE Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $7.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.87.
About QBE Insurance Group
