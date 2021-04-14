Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Chevron Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Chevron in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chevron’s FY2023 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS.

CVX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.75.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $102.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $196.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.38. Chevron has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $112.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in Chevron by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in Chevron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in Chevron by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in Chevron by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 26,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.