Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for ENI in a research report issued on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ENI’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. ENI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $14.24 billion during the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on E. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

E opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. ENI has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The firm has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 770,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 637,841 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,715,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,342,000 after purchasing an additional 217,500 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000.

About ENI

