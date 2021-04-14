Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Booking Holdings Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Booking in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $5.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.35. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2,800.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Booking’s Q4 2021 earnings at $12.90 EPS.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $23.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BKNG. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,277.87.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,404.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,303.25 and a twelve month high of $2,469.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,349.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,083.62. The firm has a market cap of $98.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.42, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.