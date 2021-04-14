Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Lifted by Analyst

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AirBoss of America in a research report issued on Friday, April 9th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.01. Cormark also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$172.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$199.68 million.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BOS. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$29.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

TSE:BOS opened at C$41.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63. The company has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.55. AirBoss of America has a twelve month low of C$11.46 and a twelve month high of C$43.09.

In related news, Director Mary Matthews bought 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$39.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 168,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,586,788. Insiders acquired 8,290 shares of company stock valued at $316,497 in the last ninety days.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

