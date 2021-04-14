Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Issued By KeyCorp

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eversource Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion.

ES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.17.

ES opened at $87.44 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $73.61 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.83. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.86%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,467,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,576,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,827 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,533,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,208,906,000 after acquiring an additional 939,501 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,356,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,391,000 after acquiring an additional 304,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 749,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,827,000 after purchasing an additional 287,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

