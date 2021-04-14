Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Cut by Analyst

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a research report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.68. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Nasdaq from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.70.

NDAQ stock opened at $157.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $102.80 and a 12-month high of $158.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.30.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 44,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Nasdaq by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $886,259.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $287,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

