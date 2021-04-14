Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Increased by Analyst

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for General Dynamics in a research note issued on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.23.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GD. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.06.

General Dynamics stock opened at $182.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $121.67 and a twelve month high of $186.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,843,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 777.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,944 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in General Dynamics by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,432,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,113,000 after purchasing an additional 966,598 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,576,000 after buying an additional 534,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in General Dynamics by 224,830.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,279,000 after acquiring an additional 445,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

