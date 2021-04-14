Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Regions Financial Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Regions Financial in a report issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Compass Point upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.55.

Regions Financial stock opened at $20.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $22.61.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,822,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228,412 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $178,574,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 594.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,163,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413,412 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,202.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,848,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,401 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,127,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,960 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,415.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

