Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.48. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $21.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.09 EPS.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PFSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.38.

PFSI stock opened at $58.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $70.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.36%.

In other news, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $59,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 11,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $669,674.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,166,474 shares of company stock valued at $72,939,758 and sold 280,679 shares valued at $17,538,210. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

