Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ares Management in a report released on Sunday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ares Management’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $406.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.70 million.

ARES has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $55.86 on Tuesday. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $59.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 112.57%.

In other Ares Management news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 45,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $2,351,479.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 197,194 shares of company stock worth $10,172,923. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,917,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $231,393,000 after buying an additional 189,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,165,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,897,000 after purchasing an additional 354,435 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,600,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,280,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,984,000 after purchasing an additional 169,236 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,541,000. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.