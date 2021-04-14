Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) Short Interest Down 53.3% in March

Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the March 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PHPYF traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.30. 2,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,131. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.74. Pushpay has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $4.80.

Pushpay Company Profile

Pushpay Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides donor management system to the faith sector, non-profit organizations, and education providers in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Its donor management system comprise donor tools, finance tools, and a custom community app.

