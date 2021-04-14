Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Short Interest Up 455.6% in March

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 455.6% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

PUMSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Puma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Puma stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,901. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14. Puma has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $11.74.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

