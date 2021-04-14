PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Trading Down 3.7%

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) fell 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $52.27 and last traded at $53.19. 10,648 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 734,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.25.

Several research firms recently commented on PUBM. JMP Securities raised their target price on PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on PubMatic from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on PubMatic from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.99.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. PubMatic’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,590,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,422,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,969,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,346,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,096,000.

PubMatic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud which offers a customizable platform as a service to deliver a proprietary solution; openwrap and openwrap OTT, the Prebid-powered header bidding solution; openwrap SDK, which is an in-app header bidding technology; and media buyer console.

