PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Trading Down 3.7%

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) fell 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $52.27 and last traded at $53.19. 10,648 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 734,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.25.
Several research firms recently commented on PUBM. JMP Securities raised their target price on PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on PubMatic from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on PubMatic from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.99.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,590,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,422,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,969,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,346,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,096,000.
PubMatic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUBM)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud which offers a customizable platform as a service to deliver a proprietary solution; openwrap and openwrap OTT, the Prebid-powered header bidding solution; openwrap SDK, which is an in-app header bidding technology; and media buyer console.
