Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) PT Raised to $269.00 at Truist Securities

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their target price on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.63.

NYSE:PSA opened at $266.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.90. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $172.11 and a 52 week high of $267.27.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 4.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 31,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

