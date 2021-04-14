Public Mint Trading Down 18.1% Over Last 7 Days (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $17.55 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00001580 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00057177 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00005984 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000300 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000071 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 244.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

