Prudential (LON:PRU) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,466 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,437 ($18.77) to GBX 1,466 ($19.15) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 6.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,530 ($19.99) to GBX 1,585 ($20.71) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,511 ($19.74) to GBX 1,441 ($18.83) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,512.75 ($19.76).

Get Prudential alerts:

Shares of LON:PRU opened at GBX 1,561 ($20.39) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,519.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,315.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. Prudential has a 12-month low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,586 ($20.72). The firm has a market cap of £40.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.