Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 703,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $14,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $32.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.00% and a negative net margin of 252.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

PTGX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.22.

In related news, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $119,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,709. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $611,211.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,094,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

