Prometeus Trading Up 18.8% Over Last 7 Days (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 14th. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for about $13.32 or 0.00021024 BTC on popular exchanges. Prometeus has a market cap of $81.51 million and approximately $8.39 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00057103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00018491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00087382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.29 or 0.00622418 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00032158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00036549 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus (CRYPTO:PROM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

