Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Holdings Cut by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 77,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

NYSE:PLD traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $110.74. 8,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,900,007. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.12 and a 1 year high of $112.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.84. The company has a market cap of $81.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

