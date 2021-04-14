Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 214.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,968 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.35% of Progyny worth $12,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,536,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,516,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Progyny by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,803,000 after buying an additional 235,442 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Progyny by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,326,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,242,000 after buying an additional 10,016 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Progyny by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 846,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,896,000 after buying an additional 181,412 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Progyny by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 588,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,937,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the period. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

In related news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 112,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,164,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,830. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Norman Payson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 528,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,843,483.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 463,139 shares of company stock worth $21,728,912 over the last quarter. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny stock opened at $48.03 on Wednesday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.83 and a 52 week high of $53.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 436.64 and a beta of 1.83.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

