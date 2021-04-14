Progressive Care, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RXMD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Progressive Care, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RXMD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decrease of 75.4% from the March 15th total of 119,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,933,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Progressive Care stock remained flat at $$0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,976,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,351,046. Progressive Care has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14.

About Progressive Care

Progressive Care, Inc, through its subsidiary, Pharmco, LLC, provides prescription pharmaceuticals to individuals and institutions in south Florida. The company operates a retail pharmacy that specializes in the sale of anti-retroviral medications and related patient care management; the sale and rental of durable medical equipment (DME), such as hospital beds, oxygen supplies, power wheelchairs, scooters, walkers, and other related equipment and accessories; and the supply of various prescription medications to long term care facilities.

