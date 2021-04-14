Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Has $6.37 Million Stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. L Brands makes up about 1.8% of Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in L Brands were worth $6,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in L Brands by 4,818.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LB shares. TheStreet upgraded L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of L Brands in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on L Brands from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

LB stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.48. The company had a trading volume of 37,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,372,418. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.13. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $67.27.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,537,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443 in the last ninety days. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

