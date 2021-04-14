Private Capital Management LLC Sells 564 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Private Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Raymond James makes up about 4.5% of Private Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $8,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at $111,565,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,877,000 after purchasing an additional 591,090 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $584,000. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $21,314,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Raymond James by 31.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,286,000 after acquiring an additional 103,740 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

NYSE RJF traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.22. 19,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,402. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $129.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RJF. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.55.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $1,153,094.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,038. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $22,377,585.78. Insiders have sold 243,543 shares of company stock valued at $27,230,733 in the last 90 days. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.